Three new appointments at ODPP

New Appointments at the ODPP. (L-R) Acting Assistant DPP, Ms Laisani Tabuakuro, Acting DPP, Mr John Rabuku, Assistant DPP, Ms Pauline Madanavosa and Acting Assistant DPP, Mr Meli Vosawale. [ Source : Supplied]

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku, has announced three new appointments at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Pauline Madanavosa has been appointed as the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions while Meli Vosawale and Laisani Tabuakuro have been appointed as Acting Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions.

Madanavosa is a law graduate from the University of the South Pacific and joined the ODPP as a legal officer in 2003. She worked her way up to the post of Principal Legal Officer and in 2009, she was appointed as the Manager for the Child Protection Division which specialized in prosecuting sexual offences against children.

Madanavosa was promoted to the role of Manager for the newly established Appeals Division at the ODPP in 2018 and currently oversees the training of prosecutors both internally and overseas.

Madanavosa has over 23 years of experience.

Vosawale graduated from the University of the South Pacific and has been part of the ODPP since 2011. Vosawale became the Senior Legal Officer at the ODPP in 2014 and was appointed the Acting Principal Legal Officer and Manager Sexual Crimes Division in 2016.

In 2019, he was confirmed to the substantive post of the Principal Legal Officer and later took an internal transfer as Manager for the General Crimes Division in 2021.

Vosawale has prosecuted numerous cases from the Magistrates Court to the Supreme Court in his 13 years of service at the ODPP.

He has trained various prosecutors over the years and continues to be a mentor to many prosecutors at the ODPP.

Tabuakuro graduated from the University of the South Pacific and has been in practice for 15 years.

She started her legal career with the ODPP before venturing into private practice. Tabuakuro comes with vast knowledge and experience both in criminal and civil practices.

She has worked as a prosecutor in Fiji and in other Pacific Island Countries.

In December 2023, she returned to Fiji after working as an Assistant Attorney General in the Republic of Palau.

Madanavosa, Vosawale and Tabuakuro join the Assistant DPP, Lee Burney, at the ODPP headquarters in Suva.