Three charged in alleged murder of beggar

Three youths from Labasa have been charged in connection with the death of an elderly man from Wainikoro, Labasa.

Wainikoro Police received a report last Thursday about the discovery of the elderly man’s body, found two meters away from his home.

The 68-year-old deceased was known for begging for money and was often seen carrying a box of coins.

After an extensive investigation, police received information about a youth who had purchased liquor from a nearby shop using loose coins.

This led to the arrest of the suspect and his two accomplices.

A 20-year-old and two youths aged 22 were arrested and interviewed.

The investigation revealed that the accused had assaulted the deceased and stolen his money to purchase liquor.

All the accused have been charged with one count of murder, contrary to Section 237(a)(b)(c) of the Crimes Act of 2009.

They are scheduled to appear in the Labasa Magistrates Court today.