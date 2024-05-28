There was no alleged assault says Moceisuva

The Fiji Corrections has confirmed that there was no alleged assault at the Maximum Corrections Center.

This is in response to an allegation of assault reported on Sunday.

Fiji Corrections also confirm that both prisoners were in good health and that there was no incident as reported.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva says they verified the alleged assault yesterday and confirmed that nothing of the sort reported by Niko Nawaikula took place at the Maximum Corrections Center.

He adds that the allegation was baseless.

Moceisuva has reiterated that they still maintain the zero-tolerance policy on assault at the FCS and there are procedures in place to deal with those accused or are found breaching the policy.