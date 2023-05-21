Theft cases remain prevalent

[Source: Circudian Risk]

The Police Force recorded a 13 percent decrease in the overall crime rate for last month as they received 1,147 reports compared to 1,314 reports for the same period last year.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says the decrease resulted in an overall reduction of serious crime by 34 percent, although a number of offenses remain a concern in a few divisions.

He says crimes against women decreased by 12 percent while crimes against children decreased by 4 percent; however, domestic-related cases remain a concern.

The Acting Police Commissioner says theft topped the list of prevalent offenses, with 274 cases reported during the month of April, as cash, jewelry, mobile phones, and electronic gadgets remained popular targets for criminals.

He says they recorded 250 cases of assault causing actual bodily harm, followed by 131 cases of burglary and aggravated burglary, 85 cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and 45 cases of damaging property.

Chew says they will also focus on receivers of stolen goods as a means to counter aggravated robberies, burglaries, and theft.