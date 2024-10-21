Termite baiting pilot project rolled out

[Photo: Supplied]

Asian Subterranean termite baiting has begun in Lautoka.

The Coalition Government has engaged Flick Pest Control to bait and treat 1000 homes in Lautoka as a pilot project.

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran says data gathered will help in research and understanding of termite control.

Kiran adds this will help plan intervention for other affected areas.

The Assistance Minister witnessed the program roll out in Lautoka last week.



[Photo: Supplied]

She says home owners have been informed about the process and care of bait.

Kiran states that gadgets are used to detect termite activity before baits are installed and will be monitored over a period of time.

She stresses that every effort is being made to avail termite baits at affordable costs for all homeowners to protect their homes.

Termite live under ground in colonies and baits once taken by termite activity can eradicate these.

Kiran says baiting is known to be one of the most effective forms of control in Queensland and other Asian Nations who have learned to manage Asian Subterranean termites.