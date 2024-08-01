Tabuya discusses collaboration with Japan in key areas

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya during a courtesy meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michi, held discussions on the establishment of the Child Rehabilitation and Wellbeing Centre.

The purpose of the courtesy meeting was to discuss and enhance the existing Fiji-Japan bilateral cooperation, focusing on ongoing projects and upcoming initiatives.

Tabuya also discussed collaboration and support for the Ministry as a lobbying agency to raise awareness on cervical cancer as this is a number one killer for women in Fiji.

The Minister also discussed with the Japanese Ambassador on the possibility of provision to support to who were interested in skills training through Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Japanese Ambassador Michi also highlighted upcoming infrastructure development projects that Japan aims to support the Fijian Government with in the near future.

During the meeting, Ambassador Michi, provided an overview of the current projects being undertaken as part of the bilateral cooperation between Fiji and Japan.

Minister Tabuya and Ambassador Michi also look forward to further strengthening the partnership, with a focus on advancing initiatives that promote the welfare and empowerment of women, children, and vulnerable populations.