Tabuya commends GCC for addressing violence against women

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya commends the Great Council of Chiefs for recognizing violence against women and girls as a priority issue.

Tabuya believes the GCC’s commitment to addressing this concern within traditional iTaukei settings marks a significant step in creating safer communities across Fiji.

The Minister says that these issues critically affect the iTaukei community, as the data has shown, and require immediate, collective action.

“Statistics show that 2 in 3 women in Fiji have experienced violence in their lifetime, a stark reminder of the importance of community-driven actions in partnership with traditional leadership.”

Tabuya reiterates that the Fiji National Action Plan to Prevent Violence against All Women and Girls aligns with the GCC’s focus, aiming to prevent and respond to all forms of violence against women and girls.

Working closely with traditional leaders and community stakeholders strengthens the impact of the Fiji NAP in reaching the most vulnerable areas, from cities to villages and maritime regions, establishing a future where communities are safe for all.