Tabuya clarifies the $172K donation from the Chinese Embassy

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has confirmed that she has not received any funds or donations from the Chinese Embassy.

This is in response to the recent allegations widely circulated against her on social media platforms claiming that she has received a sum of $172K from the Chinese ambassador for a development project in her village in Kadavu.

However, Tabuya clarified that this was not the case as she has never received any private donation from the Chinese embassy.

Article continues after advertisement

“The allegations are that I received a private donation; I have never received a private donation from the Chinese ambassador or the Chinese government.”

Tabuya says that the donations were between the Chinese government and the Jiliva development committee, and the funds did not go to her privately.