Symposium challenges traditional views on leadership

Self-awareness, growth, and purpose- not titles, are the hallmarks of true leadership.

That’s the message from the Leaders LEAD Symposium 2025, which started yesterday.

The three-day event in Nadi, brings together local and international experts to reshape the national approach to leadership.

Leadership Development Practitioner Ana Laqeretabua says individuals have been urged to self-reflect first, before stepping into the leadership roles.

“I mean leadership is hard work and I think we often don’t pay attention to the fact that leadership is a very different skill to technical skills. So often people step up into positions of leadership because they’re very good technically at the work that they do.”

Laqeretabua explained that leading people requires a very different set of skills, and quite often, individuals are not equipped to lead people well.

She says that leadership involves overcoming significant challenges, especially when it comes to leading others.

Lageretabua adds that self-awareness makes it easier to understand your leadership style.

“So as a leader some of the biggest challenges that we face is how we lead people and it’s easier for people who are self-aware and when you are aware of your leadership style of whether you’re a reserved, whether your personality is reserved, whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert because if you’re an extrovert you’re a loud leader, if you’re an introvert you tend to lead quietly but that does not mean that you’re not a good leader”

John Griffin believes that leadership thrives on personal growth and the ability to motivate others.

“We’re not human doings. We’re human beings. And human beings want to be seen, heard, and appreciated.”

As discussions continue, the event is expected to set a new standard for leadership in Fiji, shaping a culture of growth-driven, purpose-led leadership.

