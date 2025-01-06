Suva restaurant loses $15,000 in overnight robbery

[Source: Maya Dhaba/Facebook]

An alleged robbery occurred at Maya Dhaba, an Indian restaurant in Suva last night, where approximately $15,000 was stolen.

General Manager, Dilbag Singh, says the restaurant was securely locked the night before, but when the chef arrived this morning, he found the premises in disarray.

“We close every night around 10 or 10:30. Then today, my chef came in, opened the door, and saw everything was broken—the liquor store, the main office—everything was damaged.”

Singh says the suspects allegedly stole their income earned over the past few weeks.

Despite the incident, Singh says they will continue to serve their customers.

The police have confirmed that they have received the complaint and are currently investigating the matter.