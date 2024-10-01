Suspected serial killer seeks bail

Tevita Kapawale

Alleged serial killer Tevita Kapawale argued in court this morning the reasons why he should be granted bail.

Kapawale is facing five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of intimidation.

It is alleged that Kapawale murdered five crew members onboard the FV Tiro 2 on May 18, 2021, along the Mamanuca-Yasawa waters after a heated exchange between crew members.

This morning, Kapawale told the court that he is the sole breadwinner of his family and needs to support his wife, children, and parents.

He informed the court that the reason he did not attend a hearing when he was initially on bail was that he was looking for a witness to assist him with his voir dire.



The prosecution, on the other hand, strongly opposed the application for bail due to the severity of the charges against the accused.

She claimed that Kapawale is not the sole breadwinner, as he had mentioned earlier that his father is still working.

The prosecution further argued that releasing Kapawale on bail would set a precedent that others accused of similar serious charges may take to their advantage.

She also told the court that Kapawale was initially on bail and failed to appear in court on two separate occasions.

Meanwhile, Kapawale, in response, said his father is over 60 and needs support, as do his wife and children.

The judge presiding over the case then said he will make a ruling on the bail application on the 15th of this month.