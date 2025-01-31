Support for sustainability efforts

German Ambassador to Fiji Dr. Andreas Prothmann with the Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu. [Photo: Supplied]

The German government says it will continue to assist Fiji in areas of marine conservation, sustainable fishing practices, and climate resilience.

This commitment was reaffirmed during a courtesy visit by German Ambassador to Fiji Dr. Andreas Prothmann to the Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu.

Dr Prothmann adds that this support includes programs aimed at assisting the Fisheries and Forestry sectors.

Both parties also stressed the importance of fostering partnerships to support initiatives that will strengthen both the private and public sectors.

This visit reinforces the mutual respect and shared goals that underpin the relationship between Fiji and Germany.

Dr Prothmann also extended his congratulations to Minister Bainivalu on her appointment last year.