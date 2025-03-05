Student enrollment sees major increase

file photo

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro has confirmed in Parliament that there has been a significant increase in student enrollment this year.

Radrodro says that the student intake from primary to secondary school increased by over 5,000 students.

The Minister adds that many students who had previously dropped out of school are making their way back into the classrooms.

“I am therefore pleased to announce that this year we have seen a major increase in student intake from primary to secondary school by over 5,000 students. A significant number of these students are registered for the TVET programmes.”

He says retaining children in school has been a major target for the Ministry of Education.

“It is very pleasing to see students who have previously dropped out of school returning to be able to attain life skills that can assist them for their future careers.”

He says the Ministry remains focused on retaining students and ensuring that they all have the opportunity to succeed.

