Student charged with alleged manslaughter

A 19-year-old student from Labasa has been charged with alleged man-slaughter.

He is currently in custody and will appear in the Labasa Magistrates’ Court today.

The accused has been charged with one count of manslaughter, contrary to Section 239(a)(b)(c)(i)(ii) of the Crimes Act of 2009.

On the 19th of this month, the body of a 49-year-old man was found lying motionless on vacant land in Naodamu, Labasa.

Police say the cause of death revealed that the deceased had been assaulted, and an investigation was conducted to trace his last movements.

CCTV footage showed that the deceased and the accused were at a drinking party inside a nightclub the previous night.

Additional CCTV footage in town also revealed that the deceased was following the accused after the club closed.

According to witness statements, the accused later assaulted the deceased at a known drinking spot, and his body was discovered motion-less the next morning.