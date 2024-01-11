Strengthening relationships for Fishing and Forest development

[File Photo]

The Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Atelaite Rokosuka, has recently received a courtesy visit from a delegation representing Shanghai Ocean University (SHOU) in China.

Shanghai Ocean University President, Prof. Dr. Wan Rong, has conveyed their interest in establishing partnerships with universities in Fiji and the Ministry.

Dr Rong says they aim to collaborate in areas of possible cooperation within fisheries and forestry, offering opportunities for staff, industry professionals, and enterprises through short-term courses as well as

Master’s and Doctorate education.

Permanent Secretary Atelaite Rokosuka expressed her gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for their consistent support and confirmed the mutual agreement to discuss cooperation, targeting industry, technology, and management needs in Fiji’s Fisheries and Forestry sectors.

The PS says that the delegation has also shown interest in collaborating with the Ministry to research lucrative fish species that can penetrate the Chinese market directly.