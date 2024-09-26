Staff exodus impacts fisheries ministry

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Banivalu says like in other sectors, skilled and experienced workers have departed from her Ministry.

She says the ministry has not been spared from the staff exodus being experienced in other sectors.

She adds that they are working on implementing a policy to retain staff, noting that the lack of professionals has posed a threat to service delivery.

Banivalu says the Ministry of Fisheries is focusing on enhancing its programs while also trying to manage its manpower capabilities.

“Leaving for greener pastures overseas or just leaving to work at another organization is something that we are facing as a challenge right now. But apart from that, we just need to strengthen the various fisheries programs that we currently have.”

Banivalu stresses the importance of providing platforms for capacity building that will enable the staff to enhance their qualifications and receive better training.

The Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, says that the Japanese government is willing to offer professionals who will assist the Ministry in upskilling its staff.

“The Japanese staff are there, and they are happy to conduct capacity-building exercises and so on. So this will definitely combine with this kind of collaboration in terms of training.”

Michi adds that the support will help strengthen partnerships in the area of fisheries and will prompt the provision of equipment needed to boost Fiji’s fishing sector.