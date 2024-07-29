SSP Vocevoce stresses integrity in policing

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police officers serving in the Southern Division held their end-of-quarter Divisional Parade with a timely reminder that every approach had an impact on fostering positive police-community relations.

Divisional Police Commander South Senior Superintendent of Police Wate Vocevoce issued a warning of zero tolerance against those involved in any form of illicit activities.

SSP Vocevoce says engaging in criminal activities or colluding with criminals is not just a violation of the duty, it is a betrayal of the trust placed in the force by the public.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

He emphasized that they do not tolerate any behaviour that compromises the principles for personal gain.

SSP Vocevoce says the uniforms symbolize not just the individual roles but also the collective responsibility to the state and public.

He says a lot of expectations are on the organization to effectively restore the blue culture, and this would be best achieved by getting the basics of policing right.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]