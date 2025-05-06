SPX listed companies declare $43m in dividends

[Photo: Supplied]

Companies listed on the South Pacific Stock Exchange have collectively declared $43 million in dividends from January to April this year, continuing a strong trend of delivering shareholder value.

This reflects a 116% increase compared to the same period in 2024, when declared dividends totaled $19.95 million.

The amount declared so far this year has already surpassed half of the $76 million paid out across the entire 2024 calendar year – SPX’s highest annual dividend payout on record.

Commenting on this development, SPX Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyesekere says the Fijian stock market has long demonstrated a strong culture of rewarding shareholders through consistent dividend payments.

Obeyesekere says in addition to capital gains, where investors benefit by selling shares at a higher price than they purchased, dividends form a key part of the return for investors.

He states that the Fijian market benefits from companies that regularly prioritize shareholder returns.

He adds that as of the end of 2024, companies listed on SPX have paid out over $1 billion in dividends since 2000, highlighting the market’s long-term value for investors.

The SPX CEO is encouraging the Fijian public to invest in the stock market and benefit from long-term returns.

