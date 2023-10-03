Spotlight on Fiji at the Pacific Fair in New Caledonia

[Source: Pacific Fair/ Facebook]

Fiji will participate at the upcoming Pacific Fair that will be held in New Caledonia from Friday.

The 28-member delegation consists of business owners, Investment Fiji and other local stakeholders.

The delegation will showcase Fiji’s culture, products, and tourism attractions.

The Pacific Fair is a renowned business-to-consumer event, drawing in approximately 250 exhibitors and an astounding 25,000 to 30,000 visitors annually.

New Caledonia has provided the Fiji delegation an extraordinary platform to exhibit their wares and introduce the world to our rich cultural heritage and stunning products.

One of the participating businesswomen, Rigieta Nuku, an expert in the art of mat weaving, is excited to be part of this significant journey.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty states there is a vast potential for strengthened cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the economic sector.

The New Caledonia Pacific Fair will be an innovative step for Fiji businesses, offering a unique platform to expand their horizons and forge lasting partnerships.