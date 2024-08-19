Special reunion in a special way

A marriage ceremony aboard the MV Veivueti in Yaroi marked the first of its kind in these remote regions, which is a breakthrough for the people of Matuku in the Lau Group.

The ceremony, in which a couple exchanged vows, is of profound significance while also establishing a standard for upcoming events in the region.

Marriage Officer Viliame Kubunameca from the Ministry of Justice believes that marriages in remote locations create a distinct vibe and atmosphere that can greatly benefit the newlyweds as they embark on their journey together.

“We registered the death of their first spouse, and today they were happy when we conducted their court marriage and issued their marriage certificate at the same time. And after this, we will register their child, so that we can issue their birth certificate.”

Kubunameca says that this initiative is part of the government’s commitment to provide accessible services to all citizens, regardless of their geographical location.

This initiative anticipates to encourage more couples in rural areas to formalize their unions, further strengthening the social fabric of their communities.