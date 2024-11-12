Spain’s largest drug bust found with 'Fiji' label

[Source: Sky News]

A significant portion of a massive 13-tonne haul of cocaine in Spain was found to be packaged with labels bearing the name of Fiji.

The illicit drugs, with a street value estimated in the billions of dollars, were concealed within a cargo container filled with bananas.

The container, originating from Guayaquil, Ecuador, was intercepted by Spanish authorities at the southern port of Algeciras on October 14th.

This is said to be the second-largest anti-narcotics operation in the EU.