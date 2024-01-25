Solicitor General silent on advice to ousted Minister

Solicitor General Ropate Green Lomavatu [File Photo]

Solicitor General Ropate Green Lomavatu has declined to confirm whether he provided legal advice to ousted Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Lomavatu has directed all inquiries regarding Radrodro’s case to the Attorney-General.

When questioned by FBC News for clarification on the advice given to Radrodro, Lomavatu refrained from providing details.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka previously mentioned that following Radrodro’s termination of the FNU Council members last year, the SG had advised him to withdraw the decision, deeming it unlawful.

FBC News reached out to Attorney-General Siromi Turaga for comment but as of now, there has been no response.

The SG noted that Turaga is currently in Rakiraki.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board is set to convene tomorrow.

The Board is expected to discuss the termination of one of their three MPs from Cabinet.

SODELPA is contesting Radrodro’s dismissal which occurred last Friday due to insubordination and disobedience to the Prime Minister’s directive.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka stated that SODELPA intends to explore available avenues without disrupting governance.

Gavoka had also expressed respect for the Prime Minister’s decision to terminate Radrodro.