SODELPA AGM underway, all party’s MPs present

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Annual General Meeting is now underway at the Civic Center in Suva.

Over 100 party supporters are at the meeting, and people have started arriving as early as 8.30 am.

Former SODELPA leader Viliame Gavoka, as well as new leader Aseri Radrodro and Minister Ifereimi Vasu, are all attending the meeting.

The issue regarding the SODELPA ultimatum on Gavoka to vacate the position of Education Minister and make way for Radrodro to resume the role is expected to be at the at the top of the AGM’s agenda.

Meanwhile, the party’s general secretary, Viliame Takayawa, confirmed this morning that Radrodro’s appointment was not unanimous.

Takayawa was approached and asked if Radrodro’s appointment was not approved by all Management Board members, as claimed by former SODELPA MP Tanya Waqanika. He replied that he did not say it was unanimous.

The meeting is expected to conclude in two hours.

