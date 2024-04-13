Six people killed, attacker shot dead in Bondi Junction shopping centre stabbing attack

[Source: 9News]

Six people have now been killed and an attacker has been shot dead after multiple people were stabbed at Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre in Sydney’s east.

The sixth victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old mother who, along with her nine-month-old baby, was among those stabbed at the shopping centre.

The nine-month-old child continues to be treated for their injuries in hospital.

Police said a man walked into the centre at about 3.10pm before he returned 10 minutes later at 3.20pm and began stabbing people.

“It is clear that during that engagement he caused harm to those people, we believe, by stabbing them with a weapon he was carrying,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke said.

Police rushed to the scene after they received multiple calls from members of the public.

Video obtained by 9News appears to show a man wearing a rugby league jersey holding a knife as shoppers flee.