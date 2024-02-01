Singh appointed new FRCS CEO

[Source: Supplied]

Udit Singh has been appointed the new chief executive of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

FRCS Interim Chair Shiri Gounder says they are pleased to be able to reach an agreement with someone with Singh’s extensive business transformation, financial and leadership background to take up the CEO role effective from March 25th.

Singh is a former CEO of Milk Test NZ a subsidiary of Fonterra and has industries including pharmaceutical, primary industry, food and environment.

He is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career marked by transformative leadership and a proven track record in governance, strategy, finance, and operations.

With expertise in driving company transformation, market development, and profitability, Singh brings to FRCS a focus on achieving operational excellence and fostering revenue growth.

Gounder has thanked Malakai Naiyaga for acting in the CEO role and will resume Chairmanship of FRCS, after a brief period of handover.