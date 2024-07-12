Significant utilization of home grants

More than 200 families have become homeowners in the current fiscal year through the government’s first home grant initiative.

The grant, divided into two categories, caters to Fijians earning $50,000 and below, while the second category caters to those earning between $50,000 and above annually.

For the first category, 68 percent of the allocation has been utilized, while 75 percent of the allocation has been utilized for the second category.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa says more payments will be processed before the end of the current financial year.

“A total of 128 applicants were paid $2.8 million and as well as further applicants have been approved and will be paid out before the end of this financial year amounting to $150,000. So accordingly, a total of 134 applicants will benefit from this program in the current financial year with a total payment of $2.9 million.”

The Minister also stressed that the utilization rate for the allocation towards applicants earning above $50,000 has been high.

“A total of 96 applicants have been assisted with a total payment of 1.1 million dollars. A further 6 applicants have been approved and will be paid by the end of July amounting to $75,000. Accordingly, a total of 102 applicants will benefit from this program in the current financial year with a total payment of $1.195 million.”

Under the government assistance program, households earning $50,000 or below can receive $30,000 for constructing their first home or $15,000 for purchasing their first home.

Households earning more than $50,000 can receive $20,000 for constructing their first home or $5,000 for purchasing their first home.

Since the introduction of the scheme in 2014, more than 3,000 families have benefited.