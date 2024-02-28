Sigatoka Woman charged for alleged MPAiSA fraud

[File Photo]

A 44-year-old woman from Sigatoka charged with four counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage and one count of Possession of Property Suspected to being Proceeds of Crime has been granted bail.

Laisani Toni Batirerega of Yavulo, Sigatoka, is believed to have allegedly unlawfully obtained money meant for Back-to-School Education Assistance from a member of the public through the Mpaisa platform between the 8th and the 9th of last month.

The accused was granted bail with two sureties with a bail bond of $2,000 and was ordered to surrender her travel documents.

Article continues after advertisement

She will reappear on the 9th of next month for mention at the Sigatoka Magistrates Court, and a Legal Aid Lawyer will represent her.

In a separate case, the Fiji Police Force’s Mpaisa Taskforce arrested and charged a 32-year-old taxi driver from Lot 10 Simplex Lane, Lautoka, for one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage.

He is accused of pretending to be a supermarket employee on October 27th, 2023, taking orders over the phone for bulk groceries and fraudulently obtaining $700 from the public.

The accused will be produced at Lautoka Magistrate today.