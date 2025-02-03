Sexual offenses against children persists

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with the rape of a seven-year-old girl.

This is based on the data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the formal indictments filed in the High Court last year.

According to ODPP, the youngest victim was a three-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her 30-year-old uncle.

A total of 250 people were charged with a total of 651 counts of serious sexual offences last year.

There were 242 victims, of whom 153 victims were under the age of 18 years.

The offences were rape, attempted rape, aiding and abetting rape, abduction with intent to commit rape, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent assault, incest by a relative, defilement, and sexual assault.

Of the 250 accused persons, three were females, 26 were juveniles, and four were police officers.

Of the 242 victims, 224 were females and 18 were male victims.

According to the statistics, there were 146 offences that occurred in domestic relationships or where the accused was known to the victims.