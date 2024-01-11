Several homeless following separate fire incidences

[ Source : Supplied ]

The National Fire Authority recorded three residential fire incidents within ten days, where the structures sustained more than 90 per cent of the damage.

A two-bedroom timber and corrugated iron home in Coqeloa, Labasa, was destroyed by fire on Monday.

The NFA reports that a woman and a five-year-old child were at home at the time of the incident but managed to escape unhurt. This incident has left five people homeless.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source: Supplied ]

In another incident on Caubati Road, Nasinu, on Sunday night, a double-storey concrete and wooden house burned down.

The house was vacant at the time, as its six occupants were away on a picnic trip.

The third incident occurred last Friday in Mulau, Rakiraki.



[ Source: Supplied ]

A three-flat timber and corrugated iron house sustained damage in the fire, leaving eight people homeless with an estimated $50,000 in damages.

Investigations have started to determine the probable cause of the three fires.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says it is unfortunate that people are losing their hard-earned assets, such as houses and material possessions, to fires.



[ Source: Supplied ]

He emphasizes that individuals who have lived in their homes for more than 20 years need to consider updating their wiring.



[ Source: Supplied ]