Seven businesses slapped with hefty fines

Seven businesses have been issued substantial fines totaling $14,900 after failing to meet food safety standards.

The fines, ranging from $500 to $3,100, were imposed following inspections by Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Food Unit that revealed a number of violations.

These businesses include coffee shop, takeaway and retail establishment, retail store and street food vendors.

The Food Unit also issued a closure order to a major retail shop in Rakiraki Town due to ongoing compliance issues.

Food Unit head, Taina Rauvala says during their inspections they discovered meat with freezer burn and foul odors, freezers operating outside of required temperatures with broken gauges, and inadequate record-keeping.

Rauvala adds that they also found inadequate cleaning, temperature, and pest control records, presence of weevils, cockroaches, and other pests in storage areas and on shelves and unsanitary conditions in butcher shops and retail areas.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services stresses the importance of adhering to food safety regulations and reiterated its commitment to protecting consumers.

The Food Unit will continue to enforce these vital regulations and support lawful business operations.

