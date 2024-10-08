Seruiratu pushes for better agricultural cold storage

[Source: Supplied]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called for improved cold storage facilities to address supply chain challenges faced by Fiji’s agricultural and fisheries sectors.

During a meeting with Agricultural Marketing Authority CEO Jone Sovalawa on Friday, Seruiratu was briefed on the operations and key issues affecting the sector, particularly the limited cold storage capacity.

Sovalawa emphasized that a lack of adequate cold storage facilities across rural Fiji is hampering the ability to store and market agricultural and fisheries products both locally and internationally.

Article continues after advertisement

Expanding storage capacity is critical to ensuring that products can be preserved, reducing waste and improving supply chains.

Following the meeting, Seruiratu visited the Muaniweni farming communities in Naitasiri to better understand the challenges on the ground.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between the government, local authorities, and farmers to create a stronger, more resilient agricultural sector.

Seruiratu states that improved infrastructure including cold storage is key to boosting productivity and ensuring that Fiji’s agricultural industry thrives for the benefit of all.