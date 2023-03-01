Selection of new Permanent Secretaries continue

Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand [Source: Fiji Government]

The Public Service Commission is expected to commence with the selection process for the advertised Permanent Secretaries’ positions next week.

Speaking to FBC News, Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand says applications for the eleven positions close next Monday.

Chand says they are on track in the recruitment of these PS positions.

The eleven PS positions were advertised earlier this month.

He says a recruitment company will carry out the selection process for the commission.

Earlier this month, PSC stated that the People’s Coalition Government is committed to empowering its own people, and these positions will be available for Fiji citizens only.