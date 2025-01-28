Security increased to combat dalo theft

Road Kings Farms in Taveuni has implemented stringent security and identification measures when purchasing dalo from the island before exporting.

This proactive step comes in response to the alleged ongoing theft of dalo on the island.

The company has taken these precautionary measures to assist the police in halting farm thefts.

General Manager Rashna Prasad explains that thieves are increasingly targeting dalo plantations due to the surging demand for this commodity both domestically and internationally.

“We have our groups; any customers who enter our gate and even our agents have their invoice books, and we have our groups. Any customers who go to them, they have to take their ID, take their ID, and take the photo of the ID and proper invoice we make that. We use proper invoices, and even in our yard, we have ID groups. All the farmers enter here, and even any visitors or anyone, we have to take their photos and IDs.”

Prasad states that they are actively collaborating with the Fiji Police to identify and apprehend suspects on the island.

This includes readily providing identification details of individuals who are under suspicion.

Farmer Sitiveni Kiniboi has commended these efforts as a crucial step forward for farmers on the island.

Kiniboi expressed gratitude to Road Kings for ensuring that all necessary documentation is provided for the welfare of all farmers.

Meanwhile, two other dalo buyers on the island have also implemented similar security measures to deter theft.

The Fiji Police Force continues its community engagement efforts to identify and apprehend those involved in these criminal activities in Taveuni.