Scouting to promote positive activities among youths

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

During the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Fiji Scouts Association, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere emphasized the effectiveness of scouting in promoting positive activities among youths.

The President cited statistics that revealed a surge in offenses such as substance abuse, school brawls, break-ins, and truancy.

He says negative incidents arise when young people lack guidance and are idle.

Article continues after advertisement

“Additionally, scouting programs foster friendship, tolerance, understanding, and perseverance in those around them. It is a vital inclusion in the lives of young boys and girls, particularly in the programs they participate in that allow them to develop holistically.”

He says Scouting, along with other character-building programs, provides a platform for youths to overcome challenges and develop positive values.

“This has then led the Government of Fiji to allocate $80,000 in its current budget to support the various scout initiatives that should contribute to nation-building.”

The Fiji Scout Association currently boasts over 10,000 members and is committed to instilling scouting values into the lives of young people who require assistance.