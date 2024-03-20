Schools to remain closed tomorrow

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

All schools except the schools in Rotuma will remain closed tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca.

She says the National Disaster Management Office advice is that the torrential rain band will continue, thus, schools remain closed for another day.

She says this adverse weather has impacted public roads and transportation as rivers are expected to be flooded again.

She adds the risk of further landslips and landslides is also an area of grave concern.

Kuruleca emphasizes the importance for all Heads of Schools to strategize on ways to make up for lost teaching and learning time once schools reopen.

She is urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant and ensure that children remain indoors.