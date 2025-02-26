Schools recognized for impactful videos

[Photo: Kamil Muslim College winners of Visualizing Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Mitigation in Fiji video competition]

Kamil Muslim College and Tavua College have won the Senior and Junior Categories, respectively, in the Visualizing Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Mitigation in Fiji video competition.

Organized by UniFiji’s School of Science and Technology, in collaboration with the Australian National University and Science Circus Pacific, the competition invited youths to submit short videos showcasing localized climate change solutions.

Head of the School of Science, Dr. Ramendra Prasad, says the initiative highlights the urgency of climate action and empowers youth through creative storytelling.

[Photo: Tavua College winners of Visualizing Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Mitigation in Fiji video competition]

He emphasizes that such competitions are vital for education and fostering a knowledge-based society.

Votualevu College and Vunimoli Islamia College were also winners in the Senior Category, while Xavier College and Balata College received prizes in the Junior Category.

