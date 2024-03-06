SCGF receive timely assistance

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund received 20 sets of wheelchairs and 10 sets of Walkers from Bring a Smile.

Manager of lending Operations of SCGF Sagar Dayal says this would truly bring not only a smile but provide much-needed relief for those in need.

He says that in the past, the staff and management would personally contribute wherever possible to provide such items to the community.

Dayal says these wheelchairs and walkers will be distributed in the Western Division soon.

An Expression of interest will be advertised online for the Western Cane farming community.

While handing over the items on behalf of Bring a Smile, Iqbal Ismail says they have been doing this for several years and have also distributed in Suva and the North.