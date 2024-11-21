SCC admits faulty CCTV cameras

The Suva City Council has admitted that a number of CCTV in the Capital City are not working.

Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says their IT team is working to identify the faulty cameras and address the issue.

With the festive season approaching, Boseiwaqa says they are working closely with the Fiji Police Force to maximize security in the city.

“Right now it’s urgent, and we have a plan, and by next month it will be installed. It’s a priority now for the IT Department that they need to see that all those that are not working and the areas where we need to install so it will help us with surveillance.”

Boseiwaqa admits their hands are tied as they cannot control the increase in movement of people in urban centres.

He says current laws do not allow them to move anyone off the streets, and they are working closely with other stakeholders to address the issue.