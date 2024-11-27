Savusavu Town Council highlights laxity of authorities

Savusavu Town Council [File Photo]

The laxity of authorities to take action on a significant number of issues that remain unsolved has been highlighted by the Savusavu Town Council.

It ranges from faded signs for pedestrian crossings, and damaged streetlights, to deteriorated state walkways and roads among other issues.

Chair, Shiu Shankar Singh says despite frequent requests to solve the issue which has existed for months, little to no action has been taken by authorities.

Singh says the long-standing issues have caused inconvenience to the residents.

“People come here in the council, telling us what is happening. We tell them, we have written to Fiji Roads Authority on this, and what Fiji Roads Authority says, we are looking into it.”

Singh says the unresolved issues have also hindered developments in Savusavu.

“In Savusavu, the public comes as tourists to the town. Now, with these issues that the town is facing, do you think it will face difficulties in getting tourists into this town? Yes, we will face difficulties.”

The Savusavu Town Council states they have planned to raise the issues directly with the ministers in cabinet, if they remain unaddressed by authorities.

Meanwhile, questions from FBC News remain unanswered by the Fiji Roads Authority.