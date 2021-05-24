Samabula and Nuffield Health Centres to reopen today

The Samabula Health and the Nuffield Health Centre Centre was temporarily closed, yesterday for decontamination of the health facilities.
It was also prepared for resumption of medical services, today.
The Health Ministry says screening Clinic services continue at the Samabula Primary School, entrance is via the back gate from Fulaga Street.
