Salaries from within budget: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has said that the appointment of the new ministers and assistant ministers is going to be funded from the current 2024/2025 budget.

He has clarified that the appointment of new Ministers and Assistant Ministers is not going to be a burden on the taxpayers.

“It’s coming from the government last week we gave one million to Vanuatu. The people will be serve better and we will have efficient leaders in the ministries that will be one the job everyday looking specifically at the portfolios”

Rabuka also stated that the new Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, is well-versed in the Fiji Police Force, having previously served as the Commissioner of Police.

He added Naivalurua will collaborate with the incoming Commissioner, Rusiate Tudarvu to reduce violence and crime, while working to improve law and order.

Rabuka also expressed confidence in the new Minister for Immigration, Viliame Naupoto, who will oversee ongoing investigations and ensure that the Immigration Department enhances its efficiency.

“In addition, the Department plays a very important role in securing our border to ensure the right people enter Fiji, or the wrong kind of people are not allowed to enter Fiji.”

He says that Naupoto’s efforts will focus on combating corruption and helping the department better meet the needs of the people.

Prime Minister adds that Mosese Bulitavu is the new Minister for Environment and Climate Change.

Bulitavu will focus on lawmaking and policies that address the needs of the people while ensuring the protection of the environment.

He will also facilitate programs within the ministry that benefit resource owners.

The Prime Minister also welcomed three new assistant ministers: Aliki Bia for Information, Ratu Josaia Niudamu for Justice, and Naisa Tuinaceva for Public Works and Transport.