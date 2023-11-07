Rotary Club of Suva donates to Hart Homes

[Source: Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset/ Facebook]

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset, has extended assistance to those in need ahead of Diwali.

Club members have distributed 165 Diwali food packs, valued at approximately $10,000, to the residents of HART Home along the Suva – Nausori corridor.

The hampers consist of essential food items and assorted Diwali sweets.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset/ Facebook]

This annual initiative by the club, aims to provide essential food items to those members of our community in need.

With the tradition spanning over two decades, the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset also undertakes a similar initiative during Christmas.



[Source: Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset/ Facebook]

Club President Jason Chandra belies that through modest efforts, they can make a meaningful contribution to the lives of people in our communities.