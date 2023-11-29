Rise in chickenpox cases

The Ministry of Health is currently addressing a surge in chickenpox cases in the country.

The National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System say there have been over 50 recorded cases this year, a notable increase from the 22 cases reported last year.

Chickenpox is a viral disease that usually presents as a sudden, mild fever, runny nose, a generalized feeling of being poorly, and a recognizable skin rash.

Usually, the rash begins as little red bumps that develop into tiny blisters that burst and create scabs.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says they have noted a decrease in hospitalizations.

“Nevertheless, we are again monitoring, treating, and trying to reduce the severity of the disease.”

Dr. Lalabalabu assures that his team is actively working in rural areas to keep Fijians well-informed about diseases prone to spreading during this period.