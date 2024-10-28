Residents plead for relief from ongoing water crisis

Residents of Pilling Road in Vunika outside Labasa town remain hopeful that the government will soon address the low to no water supply faced in the area.

Resident Simsim Khan says that the area has had no water supply for the last five months.

He claims that in the worst case, in a year they only receive a full water supply from the tap for about a month, while the rest of the months will be through water tanks and rainwater.

Article continues after advertisement

He claims that the water problem in Vunika persists despite the previous government’s broken promise to them.

“There was a meeting in Qawa School. All Fiji First ministers came: Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum and Parveen Bala; they were all there. They called a meeting. I gave this request letter signed by the communities to them. They take it. They put it in; they said, we’ll do it. But no. Nothing till now.”

Khan says while residents have installed water tanks in their homes, the full water supply from the metered pipe remains a challenge as the 2,000 liters from the water carting are not enough.

Another resident, Praveen Lal, is hoping for the government’s urgent assistance to allow the water supply back from the metered pipes they installed in their homes.

Meanwhile, the Water Authority of Fiji remains committed to supplying water through water carting to these affected areas, as the water level in the reservoir remains low.