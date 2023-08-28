Residents dealing with traumatic experience

Residents are still in a state of shock after their encounter with a raging fire that broke out in the heart of Labasa Town yesterday.

The fire disrupted a normal day of business in town, forcing businesses to cease operation and leaving people to flee in terror as they ran for their lives to find a haven.

Market vendor Divaini Lomawai says a lot of people were in panic when the fire swiftly ravaged the shops.

“We got a shock when we heard people calling out to evacuate the shops as there was a fire in town. A lot of people were in panic; some eating in restaurants ran out with their food, and some ran back in to get their shopping from retail stores close to the fire scene.”

Farmer Aimad Shah says it was a traumatic experience with the fire.

“It was a big fire. I was standing from afar; I could see a big crowd gathered on the main street watching the fire that broke out and spread really quickly through the shops.”

It is believed that the fire started at a popular eatery, Kwong Tung Restaurant, and later spread to nearby stores.

The extensive fire has destroyed six shops and left over 50 people unemployed.

Labasa Town’s main street has opened, and movement has normalized, but the burned building has been cordoned off with police officers on guard.

The Fiji Police Force advises residents to refrain from moving in and around the closed-off area.

FBC News has sent questions to the National Fire Authority, but they are still carrying out their investigation to determine the cause of the fire.