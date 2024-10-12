Relook at 2013 Constitution necessary, time to heal says PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says a relook at the 2013 Constitution is necessary.

The Prime Minister made the comment while addressing the National Federation Party Annual Convention in Sigatoka earlier today.

Rabuka says, as identified by former Chief Justice Anthony Gates in a 2018 appeal ruling, a single national constituency under the 2013 Constitution denies the people direct access to their own elected representative.

The Prime Minister says for this reason a relook at the 2013 Constitution is vital.

He adds that as a coalition government they could be selfish and live with all the clauses that give them unfair advantages and complete power; however, Rabuka says they know that would be unfair, unreal, and undemocratic.

He says that limiting the fundamental rights of the people is not the legacy his leadership of the coalition government wants to leave behind.

The Prime Minister adds that in the pursuit of a just and fair constitution, he is personally committed to the process of the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Truth and reconciliation as a nation are necessary for healing and release for Fiji by permanently ending the dark chapter of political upheavals and the culture of fear and mistrust that plagued our nation. For far too long we have internalized the hurt and trauma from all our political upheavals and failed to acknowledge the intergenerational burdens we have carried and could pass on.”

Rabuka says it is time to really listen to each other’s recollection of the ugly ordeals and deal with them as a nation.

He says this is a talanoa session we must engage in as a nation.

The Prime Minister says this is the healing we must embrace, adding that the generation to come needs us to plant the seed of healing now.

He says this way they will harvest greater unity than that we have today.