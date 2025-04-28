Recycling program postponed

[Source: Supplied]

The launch of Taveuni’s recycling initiative has been postponed due to external factors stemming from the recent German snap elections

The project is a part of the regional Clean Seas initiative led by the Pacific Recycling Foundation and supported by GIZ.

While disappointing, PRF remains committed to the project, which is important for Taveuni’s waste management challenges.

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative includes educational programs like the Recycling on the Go Ambassadors program at Holy Cross schools and has the support of local stakeholders.

A new launch date will be announced soon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.