Recycling key to Fiji’s waste problem

Pacific Recycling Foundation

The Pacific Recycling Foundation, along with its key partners, successfully diverted close to five million kilograms of recyclables from dumpsites and the Naboro landfill last year.

This was revealed by CEO Amitesh Deo at the launch of Global Recycling Day 2025.

Deo emphasizes the critical need for transformative partnerships to tackle the growing waste management crisis.

Meanwhile, Lautoka City Council CEO Mohammed Anees Khan stated that the council collects about 80 tonnes of garbage daily.

He adds that the garbage collection area includes the greater Nadi area and a string of hotels in the Western Division.

Khan reiterates the significance of practicing sustainable recycling methods in households and businesses.

“We are the first generation witnessing the impact of climate change, and we are probably the last generation that can do something about it. The blueprint we are launching is about taking action. We truly need collaboration.”

He adds that for years, grassroots organizations such as the Pacific Recycling Foundation have been struggling to curb waste management challenges.

