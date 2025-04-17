Rayalu urges staff to fix attitude

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways / Facebook]

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu has called on the civil servants within his ministry to reassess their commitment to public service.

Addressing staff during the Ministry of Agriculture’s Easter church service, he emphasized the importance of humility and respect in their roles.

Rayalu also highlighted numerous complaints about poor service delivery and unprofessional behavior, urging staff to remember that their primary duty is to serve the people.

Article continues after advertisement

By highlighting the sacrifices made by farmers to seek help, the Minister reminded ministry staff of the real-world challenges faced by those they serve.

“A lot of information that is coming to my office highlights issues in the way we serve our people. It’s about attitude — the way we treat people when they come to our offices, when we meet them on the road, in the bus, or anywhere else. Take off the hat of pride and arrogance. Wear your servant hat — because you are there for the people. When you serve with the right heart, you will speak good words, you will honor and respect people, and you will be selfless.”

Rayalu shared the challenges faced by farmers, some of whom travel long distances by horse or bus to access services, underlining the need for ministry staff to be more responsive and compassionate.

The Minister warned that any failure to improve service standards would not only damage individual reputations but also tarnish the image of the entire ministry and government.

He drew inspiration from the Easter message, urging staff to emulate the selflessness and service exemplified by the one true God. He reminded them that they were chosen to serve and should do so with purpose and compassion.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.