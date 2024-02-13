Ratu Sukuna Park set to reopen next nonth

Ratu Sukuna Park, Suva [File Photo]

Suva’s iconic Ratu Sukuna Park will open to the public by the end of next month.

Chair of the Suva City Council Special Administrators, Tevita Boseiwaqa confirms he has been briefed by the contractors, and the Park’s upgrade is on track to open in March.

Despite the delay in completing the project, Boseiwaqa assures that no extra funds have been allocated, and everything remains within the initial budget.

Article continues after advertisement

He elaborates on the reasons behind the delay.

“There are two main factors that contributed to this. One is the amendment of the plan to build a sort of café or canteen in that. And that cost a lot, so it was pushed, but we maintained the original design without that coming in. So now it’s not accommodated.”

Boseiwawa says COVID-19 was another reason for the delay in completing the project.